Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,573,479 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,370,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ADT were worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Shares of ADT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.96. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. ADT’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

