Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85,027 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $24,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

