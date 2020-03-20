Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,815 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

