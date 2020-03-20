Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7,222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. State Street Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

