Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 37,792.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,285 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after buying an additional 135,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

