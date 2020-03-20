Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of Genpact worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after buying an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $21,997,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on G. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

