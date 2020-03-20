Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 122,562 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,156,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Workday as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $770,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.40.

WDAY stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

