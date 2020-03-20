Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of TD Ameritrade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMTD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of AMTD opened at $31.55 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.