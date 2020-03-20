Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 570,597 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.