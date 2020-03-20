Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 40,025 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.36. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

