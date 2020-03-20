Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

