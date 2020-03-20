Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 384,187 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

