Marshall Wace LLP Sells 262,468 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Equifax worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 32,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of EFX opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.