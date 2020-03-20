Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.43% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $27,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNKN. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

