Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of SmileDirectClub worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153,189 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 555,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $19,985,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.