Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 385,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.68 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

