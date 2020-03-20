Marshall Wace LLP Invests $18.53 Million in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 931,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,732,000 after acquiring an additional 484,761 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.