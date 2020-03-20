Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.24 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 983,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of AXTA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

