Marshall Wace LLP Has $29.97 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

