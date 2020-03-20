Marshall Wace LLP Has $28.03 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.