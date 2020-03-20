Marshall Wace LLP Has $22.60 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of WABCO worth $22,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WABCO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABCO stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

