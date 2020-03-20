Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612,231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Zynga worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zynga by 232.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

