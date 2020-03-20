Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after buying an additional 2,959,252 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,256,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

