Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.56 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 736.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,815 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $19,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equitable by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Equitable by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $11.26 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

