Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 484,610 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.99.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

