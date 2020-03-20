Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.