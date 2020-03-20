Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak Acquires 1,700 Shares

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,531.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAIN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

