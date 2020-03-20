Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Magellan Health worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

