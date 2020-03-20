LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 131.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. LYFT has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of LYFT by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 113,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $166,444,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,444,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

