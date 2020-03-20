LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on LYFT to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 113,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $166,444,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,444,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

