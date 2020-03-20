Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.34.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.04. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.38 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

