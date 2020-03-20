Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $100.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lowe’s Companies traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 478024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.96.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

