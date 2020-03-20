Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 223,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

