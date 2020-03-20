Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $207.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

