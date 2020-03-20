Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $137.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

