Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 133,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

