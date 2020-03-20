Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 5,111 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.81% of Chegg worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,029,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chegg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Chegg by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,488 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.00 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,205,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.