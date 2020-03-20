Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of FITB opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

