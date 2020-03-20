Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.60% of MKS Instruments worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.