Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $38.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.