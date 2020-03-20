Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $35.64 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,218 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.00% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $35,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

