Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 1,362,077 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 396.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.85% of Redfin worth $36,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Redfin by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 491,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of RDFN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

