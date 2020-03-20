Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

LOOP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

