Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 9,472 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,286 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 244,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.