Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,588 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Quidel were worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.