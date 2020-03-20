Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,975 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.83% of argenx worth $50,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 50.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in argenx by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. ValuEngine raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

