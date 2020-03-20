Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 32,434 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.68% of Cactus worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

WHD stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

