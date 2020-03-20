Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,138,245 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,138,245 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

