Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 24,122 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.83% of Cogent Communications worth $56,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

