Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,154 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.22% of Wingstop worth $31,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $57.28 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.